The Cheese So Hard It Could Break Your Teeth

Chhurpi is a traditional cheese, an ancient Himalayan travel snack created by hardy people carving out their existence in harsh conditions — and breeding a male yak with a female cow. The resulting animal is a chauri, a resilient bovine that weathers the harsh conditions of the Himalayas very well. Chauri, like yak, produce nutrient-dense milk with a flavor stronger than cow's milk, and chauri milk is what cheese makers in the Eastern Himalayas have used for centuries to make chhurpi, also known as Durkha or yak cheese. Chhurpi is a protein-dense and heart-healthy dairy product that you'll see in a few varieties. There's a soft version used in recipes and on snack boards, smoked chhurpi, yak cheese curds, and long-cured hard chhurpi; the latter is a cheese known as the hardest in the world, hard enough to crack your teeth.

In Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan and Eastern India, hard chhurpi is a popular snack and cooking ingredient for locals and tourists alike. It's unwise to try and bite through small chunks of chhurpi; instead, you treat chhurpi like savory taffy that softens as you chew. Making traditional hard chhurpi is a long and laborious process that requires separating curds and months of aging. While this rare cheese is intertwined with the history of the Himalayas, you can find it outside of the region and you can even make it yourself at home in a process that doesn't have to take quite as long.