The Reason The Real Wonka Chocolate Bars Were Discontinued

No movie makes kids (and adults) around the world crave sweets quite like 1971's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" or the 2005 remake. Watching the eccentric, mysterious Wonka present his otherworldly candies and famous chocolate to the guests at his factory can make any viewer desperate to get a taste themselves, but while the story seems tailor-made for a confectionary tie-in, it's almost impossible to find one in real life these days.

That wasn't always the case — in fact, when the original 1971 movie was released, producers orchestrated a partnership with the Quaker Oats Company to release official Willy Wonka-branded candies. These old school candy bars featured fun, Wonka-esque flavors like "Super Skrunch," which was made with peanut butter and crispy rice. Unfortunately, not only did the partnership cause major creative issues for the film — it's part of the reason why the film was renamed from the book title and subsequently disowned by Roald Dahl — it was also far less lucrative than Quaker had hoped it would be.

The company struggled to solidify their chocolate recipe (literally, as the bars kept melting), and didn't actually release the flagship Wonka Bar until 1975. For years, Wonka Bars were reintroduced and pulled from markets intermittently. In 1988, the Willy Wonka candy brand was sold to Nestlé, the company credited with inventing chocolate chips ( who still sells some of the best grocery store chocolate chips). They went on to have greater success under the Willy Wonka name, but even they could not withstand the strain of declining sales.