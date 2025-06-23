The Genius Hack That Makes Planting Tiny Vegetable Seeds A Breeze
Seasoned gardeners already know about the tedious process of planting tiny vegetable seeds. Sure, you can do the repetition of an easy task meditatively, but it will likely become a dulling chore over time. Fortunately, there's one specific hack for planting tiny seeds that only requires a sticky note.
When you open a packet of vegetable seeds, whether it was from one of the best places to buy vegetable plants online or in store, you'll notice just how small the seeds really are. Simply pressing your finger into the packet will pick up several of the tiny things. As you can imagine this, can be quite difficult for people to handle, delicately and meticulously planting one seed at a time. That's where the beauty of using a sticky note to assist your planting begins.
For this simple hack, simply take your sticky note and place it on a flat surface with the adhesive side facing upward. Then take one seed from the packet and place on the adhesive. This makes it much easier to transfer the seed to the bed soil. Additionally, you can take this a step further using a wet tooth pick to pick up and place one individual seed. Sticky notes are quite portable since they can fit in almost any pocket or pouch while you garden. This is just one of many hacks to planting tiny seeds. That said, there is another one that calls for a bit of toilet paper.
Using toilet paper to sow your seeds
If you don't have your handy dandy sticky note pad lying around, you'll hopefully have toilet paper. This alternative method to easy seed sowing can require as little as a couple squares to roll out enough TP to meet the length of your garden bed. But before you start laying down your seeds, you'll need a sticky substance to hold the seeds in place. To ensure the paper will degrade in the soil, use one part flour to water for a biodegradable paste.
With your toilet paper laid out and paste in hand, start by dripping the paste appropriately spaced apart for each seed (just make sure you don't make a rookie veggie garden mistake by not giving your seeds enough space). Now place one seed on one dab of paste and, once finished, simply pull soil over the paper until properly buried. Give it a bit of water and you're done. Also, when placing the seeds, you can use the wet tooth pick method mentioned above for easy handling. What's nice about using toilet paper as your DIY seed tape is that it's easy to see, to ensure you don't bury the seeds too deep into the soil.
Fortunately, there are many different veggie garden hacks to try out. Whether it's using a sticky note to hold seeds or toilet paper to act as seed tape, there are many tips for planting a proper vegetable garden you should know.