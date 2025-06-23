The Genius Hack That Makes Planting Tiny Vegetable Seeds A Breeze

Seasoned gardeners already know about the tedious process of planting tiny vegetable seeds. Sure, you can do the repetition of an easy task meditatively, but it will likely become a dulling chore over time. Fortunately, there's one specific hack for planting tiny seeds that only requires a sticky note.

When you open a packet of vegetable seeds, whether it was from one of the best places to buy vegetable plants online or in store, you'll notice just how small the seeds really are. Simply pressing your finger into the packet will pick up several of the tiny things. As you can imagine this, can be quite difficult for people to handle, delicately and meticulously planting one seed at a time. That's where the beauty of using a sticky note to assist your planting begins.

For this simple hack, simply take your sticky note and place it on a flat surface with the adhesive side facing upward. Then take one seed from the packet and place on the adhesive. This makes it much easier to transfer the seed to the bed soil. Additionally, you can take this a step further using a wet tooth pick to pick up and place one individual seed. Sticky notes are quite portable since they can fit in almost any pocket or pouch while you garden. This is just one of many hacks to planting tiny seeds. That said, there is another one that calls for a bit of toilet paper.