Fix Your Runny Peanut Butter In A Pinch Using One Simple Ingredient
If you've ever opened a jar of natural peanut butter and found something more like a sauce instead of the thick, spreadable texture you expect, don't panic. Runny peanut butter can be frustrating, especially when it's meant to spread smoothly on toast for some creative upgrades for PB&J. Luckily, there is a fast and simple fix, and it's already in your kitchen. Ironically enough, one thing that thickens peanut butter in a pinch is plain water.
Yes, water. It sounds strange since oil and water famously don't mix, but, in this case, adding only a little bit of water and mixing well can create some peanut butter magic. Rather than thinning out the peanut butter, the water actually works to bind its components together and swell it up. Within a minute, that runny mess turns into a smooth, creamy spread again. This trick works especially well if you're dealing with peanut butter that's been sitting for a while, or one you stirred and found way too loose. Just don't pour in a ton of water all at once, because that can ruin it. Instead, go slow and easy. It sounds pretty strange, but it works.
A few drops of water go a long way
How does this weird little trick even work? Well, natural peanut butter is simply peanuts (and occasionally a bit of salt). When you add water bit by bit, it gets absorbed by the proteins in the peanuts. That helps thicken the mixture so there's no need to worry about separation (and other peanut butter mistakes). The best part is that it doesn't alter the flavor at all; it still tastes like the peanut butter you love.
This fix is great for more than just peanut butter sandwiches. If you're making no-bake snacks, peanut butter-based dips, or even using it as a fruit topping, you want it to hold its shape. No one wants watery peanut butter running off their apple slices or carrot chunks. If you've ever tried to use runny peanut butter for Reese's-inspired peanut butter cups or energy balls, you know what a sticky mess that turns into. If it ever gets too thick (which is unlikely), you can always add just a touch more water while heating the butter until you achieve your desired consistency.