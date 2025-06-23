Fix Your Runny Peanut Butter In A Pinch Using One Simple Ingredient

If you've ever opened a jar of natural peanut butter and found something more like a sauce instead of the thick, spreadable texture you expect, don't panic. Runny peanut butter can be frustrating, especially when it's meant to spread smoothly on toast for some creative upgrades for PB&J. Luckily, there is a fast and simple fix, and it's already in your kitchen. Ironically enough, one thing that thickens peanut butter in a pinch is plain water.

Yes, water. It sounds strange since oil and water famously don't mix, but, in this case, adding only a little bit of water and mixing well can create some peanut butter magic. Rather than thinning out the peanut butter, the water actually works to bind its components together and swell it up. Within a minute, that runny mess turns into a smooth, creamy spread again. This trick works especially well if you're dealing with peanut butter that's been sitting for a while, or one you stirred and found way too loose. Just don't pour in a ton of water all at once, because that can ruin it. Instead, go slow and easy. It sounds pretty strange, but it works.