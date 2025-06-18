Food Network Stars Remember Anne Burrell After Her Death
Anne Burrell, chef, author, and beloved Food Network star who created many memorable TV moments, died yesterday at the age of 55. Best known for her work on the series "Chopped" and "Worst Cooks in America," Burrell won over countless foodies with her cutting sense of humor, signature hair, and, of course, her know-how in the kitchen. Since the news of her death broke, fans have been paying homage to Burrell and the impact of her work. Celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, who was featured as a guest on "Beat Bobby Flay" with Burrell, shared their experiences with the late chef. "As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true," Hadid wrote in an Instagram story post dedicated to Burrell. "I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in peace legend."
Joining Hadid in remembering the culinary icon were her fellow Food Network stars. Tyler Florence, who starred alongside Burrell in "Worst Cooks in America," shared a series of photos and clips of her and the two of them together on his Instagram, remarking on Burrell's famous "razor wit." In part of his caption, he wrote, "A very special person who shared her love of cooking with a generation. I was lucky to have a front row seat to watch her gift." Sunny Anderson, a fellow Food Network personality and co-host of "The Kitchen," posted a photo of herself and Burrell to Instagram with the caption "devastated."
Remembering Anne Burrell
Anne Burrell's passing isn't just a loss for her co-workers at Food Network and the larger culinary community, but also to the entire New York food scene. Burrell, who started her culinary career at McDonalds and studied at the famous Culinary Institute of America, worked at some of the best restaurants in the city over the span of her career and called Brooklyn home. Memorial posts for Burrell spanned well beyond her New York and East Coast cohort, however. Famous Californian, mayor of the fictional Flavortown, and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star Guy Fieri shared a brief message to his X account, simply saying, "Rest easy."
Buddy Valastro, star of "Cake Boss" and "Buddy vs Duff," also shared a message regarding Burrell's passing. In an Instagram post, he addressed her directly, saying, "Anne, your passion, energy, and love for food lit up every kitchen. You were a true force and a beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Chef," inserting a white heart emoji. "We'll miss you dearly."
Burrell will be fondly remembered through her work both on and off screen, and through her passion for the cooking, and effort-forward ethos that helped many of the self-titled "Worst Cooks in America" work to hone their culinary skills. Burrell is survived by her mother, Marlene; her sister, Jane; her husband, Stuart Claxton; and her stepson, Javier.