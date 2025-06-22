Can You Eat The Entire Body Of An Alaskan King Crab?

King crab can be a complicated affair. If you've ever felt at a loss when served the exoskeletal mammoth crustacean, you're not alone; it's almost a rite of passage in seafood dining. You've heard its meat is flaky, tender, and delicious, but how much of the crab's body can you eat once you've actually cracked into its shell and accessed it?

Luckily, connoisseurs like Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, are here to make sure you dodge embarrassing mishaps before you even reach the restaurant. Speaking to Chowhound, he outlined exactly what you can and can't eat when it comes to crab: "When most people think of eating king crab, they only think of the legs," he says. "It's true that king crab legs are the most popular part of the crab to eat, they have the most meat and it's pretty easy to get to." (King crab legs can be easily cracked open with specialized crab cutters, or simply, regular kitchen scissors.)

However, DiGregorio adds that the claws are another well-loved part of the king crab. Some female crabs will also have roe inside, which is slightly sweet and crab-flavored. There is also the tomalley, or liver. "It's better than it sounds," he adds.

DiGregorio notes that, in the canning of crab meat, processors often extract and blend the body meat with the meat of legs and claws, resulting in cans with a typical mix of 60% leg and claw meat and 40% body meat. Dips, stuffings, and salads are where you'll commonly find this used. But, DiGregorio says, if you order a crab while dining out, nearly every part of the animal is fair game for your meal, minus the shell and gills.