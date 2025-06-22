What Container Is Best For Marinating Meat?

Even if you whip up the perfect steak marinade and achieve the perfect sear, it can all be for naught if you make one simple mistake: You don't marinate your meat in the right container. To find out which container is best for marinating, we sat down for an exclusive chat with Matt Abdoo, the executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, with locations in New York, Boston, and Florida. Abdoo says plenty of different vessels can be a good fit for this job. When it comes down to it, there's really only one overarching rule to remember: "The best containers for marinating meat are non-reactive materials like glass, food-grade plastic containers, Ziplock bags, or vacuum-sealed bags," he suggests.

Containers are made up of materials that are either reactive or nonreactive. Reactive materials, such as cast iron and copper, can impart metallic flavors and colors onto the food that's stored in them. While these materials can enhance some recipes, this storage mistake will ruin your food if you're using it to marinate meat. The sauce can soak up the flavor of the container it's sitting in and alter the fundamental flavors. To avoid an off-kilter plate, sticking to nonreactive containers is best. Beyond the ones Abdoo mentioned, other materials that are nonreactive include containers made of stainless steel and ceramic.