The One Type Of Cabbage That's Considered Slightly Narcotic

Ever seen skunk cabbage on a menu? Chances are, you probably haven't. That doesn't mean it isn't delicious in its own right, but there is a good reason why its popularity hasn't rivaled that of other types, such as napa or red cabbage. There are numerous foods from around the world that are dangerous and controversial, like Italy's casu marzu cheese that is infested with maggots, and Jamaica's akee fruit that is poisonous when unripe. There are a few reasons why skunk cabbage could easily be considered a member of this elite group of foods. This leafy vegetable is native to eastern North America and typically grows wild in wetland areas. The name "skunk cabbage" comes from the unpleasant odor the plant emits. The foul smell attracts pollinators and helps protect it from predators.

Skunk cabbage, scientifically known as Symplocarpus foetidus, isn't something you'll likely find in many grocery stores. In fact, it isn't something that even usually appears on lists of different types of cabbage and how to cook them. And the reasons probably lie in its toxicity. Every part of the skunk cabbage plant contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can cause pain in the mouth and digestive tract — some people say it feels like eating hundreds of tiny little needles. For the curious and adventurous foodies out there, there is still hope. As long as you prepare it properly, like the infamous fugu fish, you can counteract the toxic properties of skunk cabbage making it perfectly edible.