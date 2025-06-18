Here's Why Red Food Is Traditionally Eaten On Juneteenth

Juneteenth may have only been enshrined as a federal holiday in 2021, but its history spans nearly 160 years, commemorating the emancipation of African Americans from enslavement. When Confederate entities refused to rejoin the Union during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed an order dubbed the "Emancipation Proclamation." This decree became law in 1863, but it took over two years for the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, to reach freedom on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been a cause for remembrance and celebration ever since, and food is one of the many ways these freed people and their descendants have honored the holiday.

Juneteenth festivities often include a spread of red foods and drinks, highlighting vibrant summertime produce such as tomatoes and strawberries. This tradition comes from the Yoruba and Kongo cultures, where red symbolizes transition, resilience, and power. African ingredients, such as the kola nut and hibiscus, defined early Juneteenth dishes, similar to the red foods served on the table for Kwanzaa. Each family has their own culinary approach, reflecting their unique ancestral history. What remains consistent are lively flavors and bright red hues.