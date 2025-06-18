Here's Why Red Food Is Traditionally Eaten On Juneteenth
Juneteenth may have only been enshrined as a federal holiday in 2021, but its history spans nearly 160 years, commemorating the emancipation of African Americans from enslavement. When Confederate entities refused to rejoin the Union during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed an order dubbed the "Emancipation Proclamation." This decree became law in 1863, but it took over two years for the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, to reach freedom on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been a cause for remembrance and celebration ever since, and food is one of the many ways these freed people and their descendants have honored the holiday.
Juneteenth festivities often include a spread of red foods and drinks, highlighting vibrant summertime produce such as tomatoes and strawberries. This tradition comes from the Yoruba and Kongo cultures, where red symbolizes transition, resilience, and power. African ingredients, such as the kola nut and hibiscus, defined early Juneteenth dishes, similar to the red foods served on the table for Kwanzaa. Each family has their own culinary approach, reflecting their unique ancestral history. What remains consistent are lively flavors and bright red hues.
Red is the jubilant color for Juneteenth
Juneteenth is alive with festivities that uplift various aspects of Black culture, including historical education, religious services, games, and music — all of which require a good meal to enjoy to the fullest. Barbecue in all its smoky, burgundy glory is often a main course, especially in Texas where the holiday originated. Other parts of the South might have a seafood-forward spread (perhaps along with the barbecue) with shrimp and grits or fried catfish. Rice dishes, such as perloo and jollof, come alive with fragrant seasonings and tomatoes, sausages, peppers, and red beans.
There's never any need to overlook the sweet treats at a Juneteenth celebration, either. Celebrating Juneteenth with strawberry soda is the perfect way to stay hydrated in the summer heat, and it's one of the drinks that has established itself in the holiday's festivities. Hibiscus tea is as beautiful as it is refreshing, and red fruit punch has become a popular selection for modern celebrations. Baking the perfect red velvet cake and preparing fresh watermelon for Juneteenth are other traditions going back to the 19th and 20th centuries. Tangy and fruity flavors balance the rich and savory main courses, creating a harmonious spread that speaks to the soul food cooking techniques that have been stitched into the fabric of America's food scene, long before the first Juneteenth took place.