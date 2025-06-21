From ready-to-drink coffee brands to store-bought butters, some shelves are filled with so many products that it feels impossible to choose just one. One such product is chunky peanut butter. To find out which brands offer the most well-rounded medley of ingredients, flavors, and textures, we ranked 12 chunky peanut butter brands from worst to first. According to our findings, the worst crunchy peanut butter brand on store shelves is Teddie All Natural Super Chunky Peanut Butter.

While this peanut butter is one of the best natural options we tried in terms of the amount of peanut butter per dollar, its lackluster taste and texture sent it to the bottom of our list. Despite its simple ingredients of peanuts and salt, the spread lacked a strong peanut flavor and tasted overwhelmingly bland. Additionally, while easy to stir, the spread did not incorporate well at all. This is reflective of the product's lack of artificial ingredients, such as stabilizers, and it leaves us with a lumpy, oily end product.

For the best results, Teddie recommends stirring the spread all the way to the bottom of the jar every time you use it (and you can even refrigerate it to slow down the separation process). However, there are better options out there than Teddie's chunky abomination.