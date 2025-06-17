This Delicious Floral Tea Is A Refreshing Way To Celebrate Juneteenth

The freedom holidays of summer are always full of cookouts and neighborhood block parties celebrating bravery, independence, and the history of the United States. And on Juneteenth, a vibrant red drink is often at the center of festivities that commemorate the day freedom reached all Americans. You might see some strawberry soda, red velvet cake desserts, or other red-hued food and drinks at community events, picnics, and barbecues, but there's another refreshing and reviving red drink that you should incorporate into your Juneteenth celebrations: a drink made with hibiscus tea.

This red drink combines hibiscus with ginger and other spices native to Africa, and its history is deeply intertwined with African culture and medicinal practices. Hibiscus hails from West Africa, where people had been brewing and drinking it as tea centuries before the slave trade to the Americas began in the 16th century. During the transatlantic slave trade, these dried flowers, herbs, and spices were transported from Africa to the Americas alongside humans and sold in the same countries. In the U.S., enslaved Africans continued to brew traditional hibiscus tea until slavery was abolished across the country in 1865, and red drink became a cultural symbol of resilience and hope for the Black community.