This Delicious Floral Tea Is A Refreshing Way To Celebrate Juneteenth
The freedom holidays of summer are always full of cookouts and neighborhood block parties celebrating bravery, independence, and the history of the United States. And on Juneteenth, a vibrant red drink is often at the center of festivities that commemorate the day freedom reached all Americans. You might see some strawberry soda, red velvet cake desserts, or other red-hued food and drinks at community events, picnics, and barbecues, but there's another refreshing and reviving red drink that you should incorporate into your Juneteenth celebrations: a drink made with hibiscus tea.
This red drink combines hibiscus with ginger and other spices native to Africa, and its history is deeply intertwined with African culture and medicinal practices. Hibiscus hails from West Africa, where people had been brewing and drinking it as tea centuries before the slave trade to the Americas began in the 16th century. During the transatlantic slave trade, these dried flowers, herbs, and spices were transported from Africa to the Americas alongside humans and sold in the same countries. In the U.S., enslaved Africans continued to brew traditional hibiscus tea until slavery was abolished across the country in 1865, and red drink became a cultural symbol of resilience and hope for the Black community.
How to make hibiscus iced tea as the red drink for your Juneteenth celebration
Southern-style Hibiscus iced tea is a staple year-round for many people, but it especially shines on Juneteenth. Start making it a day or two before your event to get the most flavor out of your tea; begin the process by steeping hibiscus flowers, also commonly referred to as Jamaican sorrel, or hibiscus tea bags in boiling water and lime juice for about 15 to 20 minutes. Then add ginger and sugar or simple syrup, along with some orange zest, lemon zest, cloves, and cinnamon. After the tea steeps, strain and put it in the fridge to chill. Pour over ice and garnish with a lemon wedge or fresh mint leaves to dress up the drink.
Remember to add plenty of sugar if you're making a truly Southern-style sweet tea that'll taste like summer and look like rubies. Of course, you can tailor any red drink recipe to your tastes, using agave, raw sugar, or other sweeteners to get it perfect. Serve as-is, or mix in some bubbly water for a hibiscus sweet tea soda or spike it with your favorite liquor to create a refreshing hibiscus cocktail.