The Easy Way To Enjoy A Cold Drink Without Ice Diluting The Flavor

In the intense heat of the summer, the more ice in our cups, the better. Still, under the glare of the hot sun, it doesn't take long for those trusty cubes to become one with the liquid in our drinks. To save us all from a disappointing beverage, here's an easy way to enjoy a cold drink without ice diluting the flavor: Chill your glass in the freezer to avoid using any ice.

This trick can extend to any drink of your choosing, not just a classic beer in a frosted mug. From a botanical cocktail to sweet lemonade, the choice is up to you. Freezing your cup not only keeps your drink cold, but it also gives the glass a cloudy, frosted exterior. That's a great bonus in terms of aesthetics, but it also helps your hands stay cool, too.

While ice might keep your drink cold, it melts fast and can quickly ruin your brew. A frosted glass, on the other hand, brings a much-needed chill without the same caveats. Keep a few in the freezer this summer, just in case!