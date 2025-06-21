The Easy Way To Enjoy A Cold Drink Without Ice Diluting The Flavor
In the intense heat of the summer, the more ice in our cups, the better. Still, under the glare of the hot sun, it doesn't take long for those trusty cubes to become one with the liquid in our drinks. To save us all from a disappointing beverage, here's an easy way to enjoy a cold drink without ice diluting the flavor: Chill your glass in the freezer to avoid using any ice.
This trick can extend to any drink of your choosing, not just a classic beer in a frosted mug. From a botanical cocktail to sweet lemonade, the choice is up to you. Freezing your cup not only keeps your drink cold, but it also gives the glass a cloudy, frosted exterior. That's a great bonus in terms of aesthetics, but it also helps your hands stay cool, too.
While ice might keep your drink cold, it melts fast and can quickly ruin your brew. A frosted glass, on the other hand, brings a much-needed chill without the same caveats. Keep a few in the freezer this summer, just in case!
Tips for a perfect frosty glass
The longer you keep your glass in the freezer, the colder it will be. But if you forget to set aside your cup overnight, it can take as little as 10 minutes for it to get chilly in the freezer. Still, for the best results, we recommend letting it get cool for at least an hour.
While this hack is an easy way to keep your drink cold without using ice, there are two things you should keep in mind. First, make sure your glass is freezer-safe. Straight-sided mason jars are usually a safe choice for freezing. Next, ensure your cup is at room temperature before placing it in the freezer. This is important because large temperature variations can shock glass cups and cause them to break. Now you're ready to chill.
Drinking from a frosty glass is a great way to preserve a drink's flavor. Still, every drink is different, and ice is sometimes meant to do more than cool. The right blocks can dilute your drink and help it achieve a perfect balance of flavors. (For example, if it's coffee you're drinking, try this hack to prevent a diluted drink instead.) It's up to you to make the best choice depending on your drink. Happy sipping!