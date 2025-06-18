Why You Should Stock Up On Sabatasso's Frozen Pizza Singles At Costco
There is nothing like having a freezer stacked full with your favorite, easy-to-make snacks, especially when pizza is on the list. Frozen pizza is one of those dishes that you immediately love or hate. Not every brand can be trusted to bring you a top-tier experience, so a level of pickiness is necessary to ensure you bring something home that your tastebuds will approve of. Chowhound took on the task of working through Costco's frozen aisle to determine which foods are worth buying and which are worth skipping, and had nothing but good words to say about one particular brand: Sabatasso's Pizza Singles, which easily earned its spot in the freezer.
If a pizza doesn't leave you reaching for one more slice after the last 'one more,' then it doesn't pass the taste test. From the thin crust to the base layer of sauce, Sabatasso's Pizza Singles are hands down one of the top-ranked frozen pizzas available at Costco. What works about Sabatasso's Pizza Singles is that it has something for everyone. The pack of 12 pies comes with a mix of pepperoni and four cheeses, and both flavors are lip-smackingly good. Not only are they tasty, but they're also pretty versatile. You can pop them in the oven to bake them traditionally, or make them in the microwave or air fryer. If you're feeling extra creative, they also make the perfect base to top with your own assortment of secret ingredients to double-up on the tastiness.
What makes Sabatasso's Pizza Singles so good?
Sabatasso's pizzas get a thumbs up for a few reasons: The first comes down to the portion sizes. The rounds are relatively small at about 4 inches in diameter, so it will likely take a few pies to really fill your belly. Whether you're trying to keep the family happy at dinner time or are eating alone, the convenience of individually-wrapped pizzas makes life easier. It eases the pressure of cooking a larger pie and then having to figure out the right trick for reheating leftover pizza.
Sabatasso's also doesn't skimp on ingredients, which keeps each bite as enjoyable as the last. (The only thing worse than a scantily topped pie is an excessively-topped pizza that ruins the thin crust entirely.) The brand's offerings all feature "scratch-made crust" and a "premium real cheese blend," according to the back of the box. The pepperoni pies are made using mozzarella cheese and slices of traditional cured pork pepperoni, while the four-cheese pizzas are made with a blend of mild and sharp selections that include mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, and provolone. As far as quality goes, the cheese browns well and the crust is just the right amount of crispy, which is the balance most pizza-fanatics will be on the lookout for. Sabatasso's legacy started three generations back in 1950s Naples, Italy. Its embrace by Costco shoppers is a testament to that longevity.