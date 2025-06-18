Why You Should Stock Up On Sabatasso's Frozen Pizza Singles At Costco

There is nothing like having a freezer stacked full with your favorite, easy-to-make snacks, especially when pizza is on the list. Frozen pizza is one of those dishes that you immediately love or hate. Not every brand can be trusted to bring you a top-tier experience, so a level of pickiness is necessary to ensure you bring something home that your tastebuds will approve of. Chowhound took on the task of working through Costco's frozen aisle to determine which foods are worth buying and which are worth skipping, and had nothing but good words to say about one particular brand: Sabatasso's Pizza Singles, which easily earned its spot in the freezer.

If a pizza doesn't leave you reaching for one more slice after the last 'one more,' then it doesn't pass the taste test. From the thin crust to the base layer of sauce, Sabatasso's Pizza Singles are hands down one of the top-ranked frozen pizzas available at Costco. What works about Sabatasso's Pizza Singles is that it has something for everyone. The pack of 12 pies comes with a mix of pepperoni and four cheeses, and both flavors are lip-smackingly good. Not only are they tasty, but they're also pretty versatile. You can pop them in the oven to bake them traditionally, or make them in the microwave or air fryer. If you're feeling extra creative, they also make the perfect base to top with your own assortment of secret ingredients to double-up on the tastiness.