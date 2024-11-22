The One Step You're Missing When Making Rice Krispies Treats

To get the softest Rice Krispies Treats possible, melt ⅔ of your package of mini marshmallows and butter together, then add the Rice Krispies cereal, and mix. Once it's well incorporated, mix the reserved marshmallows, and transfer to a well-buttered pan. Those late addition marshmallows won't fully melt, leaving gloriously gooey pockets between the crisped rice, resulting in a softer bite.

Another way to keep your Rice Krispies Treats from becoming too hard to chew is to slowly melt the marshmallows and butter over low heat — a tip that's noted in the original recipe. If you cook at a high temperature, the sugar in the marshmallows will quickly enter the brittle hard-crack stage in candy-making, and when cooled, your bars will be unyielding and difficult to enjoy.

You can also soften this campfire-friendly confection by upping the amount of butter to 4 or 5 tablespoons (as opposed to 3 tablespoons). There's also the option to make richer Rice Krispies Treats with one invisible ingredient: canned sweetened condensed milk. Just add it to the butter before tossing in the marshmallows for a truly luxurious treat. After that, the sky's the limit when it comes to mix-ins. Everything from peanuts to M&M's to cake sprinkles only make the original recipe taste that much better. Plus, bacon adds a savory crunch to Rice Krispies Treats.