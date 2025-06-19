Martha Stewart's Favorite Way To Make Crepes Is So Genius

The delicate texture of crepes make every day feel special. Thanks to the blender, you are more than halfway to crepe heaven. According to Stewart, timing will be key both for resting the mixture after you've blitzed the ingredients (about 30 minutes to let the ingredients meld) and when you actually cook the crepes (they only take about 45 seconds on each side). For ultimate ease and a quick start in the morning, make the mixture in the blender the night before and leave it covered in the fridge.

Other pro chefs have offered up valuable nuggets to make crepe prep less daunting. Original master chef Julia Child achieved fame by making French cooking accessible to the home cook, and she advised always starting with a tester crepe to check the heat level of the pan as well as the optimal amount of batter to use for each crepe. Another pro hack is to watch for the edges of each crepe to brown slightly so you'll know when it is time to flip. Use these tried and true tips and, by the time you get to the bottom of the blender, you'll have achieved crepe making prowess. If you find yourself with extra crepes, they keep well for a few days in the fridge (with paper towels or waxed paper in between and slid flat into a gallon zip top bag to keep them moist).