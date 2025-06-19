TikTok's 4-Ingredient Candy People Swear Tastes Like Snickers

Let's talk logistics. First off, we've got the peanut butter filling — you certainly can just use a spoon to scoop it out of the jar and onto your date, but if you're finding that a little messy, try putting some peanut butter in a Ziplock baggie, cutting a small hole in one of the corners, and piping it in like you would for cupcake frosting before sprinkling on your chopped peanuts. Speaking of filling, one of the great things about making a dessert at home is that every step is super customizable, so if you're allergic to peanut butter, you can use almond butter or your favorite seed butter instead, and top it with chopped almonds or cashews. Even if you are sticking to the classic flavors, try using the best crunchy peanut butter instead of creamy, and you won't even have to add chopped nuts for that satisfying crunch.

Either way, the next step is adding chocolate. Using dark chocolate is a great way to add beneficial antioxidants to the snack, and balance out the sweetness of the inside with a more bitter exterior — but of course, milk chocolate works, too. After you've melted it, you can either drop the dates into your small vat of chocolate to coat them, or stick a toothpick through the dates to make for easy dipping. Alternatively, you can simply scoop a spoonful of chocolate on top. Top them with whatever your heart desires, whether that's more chopped nuts, a sprinkle of good-quality sea salt, or a drizzle of honey, and chill them until the chocolate has hardened. They'll last for about a week in the fridge or up to three months in the freezer, so they're a great choice for a meal-prepped sweet treat.