Why A Soft Drink Mixer Is The Perfect Match For Fireball's Spice

Fireball is one of those liquors that brings up a particular series of nostalgic moments for near everyone. Whether it's memories of avoiding its saccharine sweetness tinged with cinnamon at every turn, or jumping at the chance to go round for round... As it turns out, there is more than one way to enjoy this whisky-adjacent drink. You heard that right, this cinnamon-y booze isn't quite considered hard liquor. Regardless of your feelings about this 33 proof beverage, it happens to pair beautifully with sweeping varieties of soft drinks... But are you exactly sure as to why?

The widely known (for better or worse) Fireball Whisky is crafted with sweeteners and cinnamon spice, making it a perfect balance of sweet and fiery to compliment sparkling sodas. Its distinct flavor profile seamlessly combines with syrup-based soft drinks — both elements become heightened, and therefore it leaves the enjoyer with an excellent libation experience. All derived from a simple, two-ingredient combination. When it comes to defining what makes a soft drink, their effervescence is a primary component. Unfortunately, we've all had the unpleasant experience of unknowingly drinking a flattened Coca-Cola or Pepsi — this icky confrontation only compounds once alcohol gets involved. And when the syrup-to-water balance is off, you've lost us entirely.