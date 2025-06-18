Mention Hofpfisteri to anyone in Munich and they'll know what you're talking about. You're never too far from one of the bakeries in the Bavarian capital: The chain boasts 96 branches in the city with a 1,018-strong workforce, baking beloved, chewy, organic loaves for breakfast, break-time ( " Pausenbrot"), and dinner ("Abendbrot"). While modern-day Hofpfisteri reigns over a mini empire, it's actually Munich's oldest operating bakery, having first opened its doors in 1331.

It was during Louis the Bavarian's rule over Munich that the eatery has its origins. A mill was first established to supply the court, closely followed by a bakery, and, of course, a master baker. This is how Hofpisteri came to be, but it was soon donated to the church to feed the Kaiser Ludwig Mass. It is depicted in Joseph Pushkin's watercolor painting called the "Alte Hofpfisterei," where a Gothic church towers over the humble bakery.

Fast forward to 1917 when Ludwig Stocker took over the original site. Soon after, however, a brewery snapped up the building, and Ludwig took matters into his own hands, reconstructing the bakery in Kreittmayrstasse. Hofpfisteri sites have now popped up across Germany in Berlin and Hesse, and you can even order the baked goods online. To this day, the HQ remains in Munich — a nod to where it all began.