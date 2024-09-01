The Flour Tip You Need For Fluffier Rye Bread

Rye bread — the hallmark loaf for the best Reuben sandwich – is characteristically more dense than loaves made with wheat flour, but it doesn't have to be so dense that it's flat and gummy with a super compact crumb. Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and lead author of the "Modernist Cuisine" and "Modernist Bread" cookbook series, has well-researched advice for how to make fluffier rye bread at home. By choosing the right type of flour in your bread recipe, you can seriously alter the texture of your rye bread. Myhrvold explains, "If you want a fluffier 100% rye bread, you can't use a flour with bran and germ; opt for a light, finely milled rye flour that contains only endosperm."

Different types of rye flour are classified as light or white, medium, and dark. The primary differences between the flours lie in how much of the endosperm, bran, and germ (the components of a rye kernel) are used in the flour. Dark rye flours are considered whole grain since they use the entire rye kernel and result in a dense loaf that is also darker in color, like pumpernickel bread. Meanwhile, light or white rye flours have had the bran and germ removed and produce a lighter, more airy bread. Medium rye flour typically contains some of the bran but no germ. In addition to the bran, germ, and endosperm, Myhrvold points out that the grind of the flour (finely milled vs a more coarse flour) can determine the texture and density of the bread.

