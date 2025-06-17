What Is A Costco Door? The Genius Home Feature Making Grocery Trips Less Tiring

Do you love lugging two weeks' worth of groceries through your front door? No one else does, either. That's why everyone's jumping on board with the aptly named "Costco door," which can work wonders for both your back and your time. This little door connects your garage to your kitchen, allowing your grocery bags to go directly from your trunk to their destination. It's especially helpful for people with mobility issues. Unfortunately, your kitchen needs to share a wall with your garage for a Costco door to work.

There are two prime locations for a Costco door: your pantry floor or right above a counter. If you have limited countertop space, situate the door inside your pantry — unless you're willing to take steps to maximize your kitchen counter space. If you already have plenty of countertop space, then put it above your counter, so you don't have to pick up your bags twice.