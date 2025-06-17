Upgrade Your Coffee Bar With This Adorable DIY Mason Jar Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee and Mason jars are two peas in a pod, and not just because they give off vintage vibes when paired together. A Mason jar is a trendy glass for iced coffee, a practical way to store it, and can even serve as a cold brew coffee maker in a pinch. Mason jars make perfect storage for your home coffee bar, and they look great stacked together with neat labels and burlap somewhere nearby. But why don't you take your Mason jar décor to the next level in your coffee bar and use their shape as inspiration for a whole aesthetic?

A home coffee bar should feel like a different world, even if it's just separated from your kitchen by strategically arranged furniture. Mason jar-shaped décor sprinkled with a few hints of coffee here and there can really set the mood. And you can use spent coffee grounds to make your own DIY Mason jar coffee bar décor (among many other uses for old grounds). DIY TikTokers have been making wall decorations by gluing coffee grounds to prefabricated, blank cutouts of Mason jars, like Woodpeckers' unfinished signs, to create the effect of a full jar of coffee grounds. Slap a faded "coffee" label on the front and top it with some gingham linen tied with twine for a wall hanging that feels like it came from a shabby-chic café.