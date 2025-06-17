Upgrade Your Coffee Bar With This Adorable DIY Mason Jar Hack
Coffee and Mason jars are two peas in a pod, and not just because they give off vintage vibes when paired together. A Mason jar is a trendy glass for iced coffee, a practical way to store it, and can even serve as a cold brew coffee maker in a pinch. Mason jars make perfect storage for your home coffee bar, and they look great stacked together with neat labels and burlap somewhere nearby. But why don't you take your Mason jar décor to the next level in your coffee bar and use their shape as inspiration for a whole aesthetic?
A home coffee bar should feel like a different world, even if it's just separated from your kitchen by strategically arranged furniture. Mason jar-shaped décor sprinkled with a few hints of coffee here and there can really set the mood. And you can use spent coffee grounds to make your own DIY Mason jar coffee bar décor (among many other uses for old grounds). DIY TikTokers have been making wall decorations by gluing coffee grounds to prefabricated, blank cutouts of Mason jars, like Woodpeckers' unfinished signs, to create the effect of a full jar of coffee grounds. Slap a faded "coffee" label on the front and top it with some gingham linen tied with twine for a wall hanging that feels like it came from a shabby-chic café.
Mason jar décor that creates cozy, café vibes in your home coffee bar
There are plenty of ways to style your coffee bar. Maybe you're a cart bar kind of person, or maybe you like floating shelves that put your coffee gear on display up out of the way. The good news is Mason jar décor works with any of those options. As long as you're going for a rustic or vintage feel, decorating with anything resembling a Mason jar will enhance the whole space. You can even dress up a simple DIY coffee mug display with a DIY Mason jar wall hanging or two.
Whatever style it comes in, give your coffee bar a country café vibe with elements of distressed wood and chipped paint, custom-engraved wooden signs, and a bar area stocked with all the coffee gear you could need. Of course you'll use Mason jars throughout your bar but keep the trend going on the walls. And if making your own wall décor isn't for you, there are plenty of options out there for décor that will do the trick. Buy a four-pack of Gomakerer's Mason jar coffee bar signs online with a variety of cute phrases that'll give your space some mojo.