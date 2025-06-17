Use Grapefruit To Make Pots And Pans Shine Like New
Removing caked-on gunk from your cookware can be daunting, but there are ways to make it easier. Ina Garten keeps her pots and pans looking shiny by soaking them in a hot, soapy solution overnight. Using coffee grounds to clean your dirtiest pans is another method for consideration. And if you have some old grapefruits lying around, don't count them out. The sweet, tart fruit will get the dirty job done, too.
The entire grapefruit can be used to make pots and pans sparkle like new. While the citric acid in the pulp is able to cut through muck and remove limescale, the d-limonene in the peel helps to dissolves dirt and grease. Sprinkling some salt and adding a bit of grapefruit juice to a greasy pan and allowing the combination to absorb for up to 10 minutes should make it easier for everything to slough away with minimal scrubbing. You can also make a spray solution using the peel; just remove it, chop it up and submerge in some white vinegar.
Don't use grapefruit on these materials
Like with most things in life, there are some caveats to using grapefruit to renew your pots and pans. For instance, make sure to avoid using grapefruit to clean aluminum, brass, or copper cookware, as citric acid can react with these metals, eventually leading to corrosion, dull marks, discoloration, and localized depression spots. Your best bet it to go with Ina Garten's soapy water method with pans made of the aforementioned metals.
Citric acid is also not recommended for use on ceramic non-stick pans, as it can be too harsh, stripping, and can damage the non-stick finish. Grapefruit and other citrus fruits are optimal for removing crud and stains from stainless steel or carbon steel pots and pans. Citric acid can be used for what's called "passivation" on stainless steel pots and pans. Basically, treating with a citric acid solution can restore the layer on the surface of your cookware that helps prevent stains and rust. It's also ideal for removing rust and burnt food from a cast iron skillet.