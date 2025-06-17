Use Grapefruit To Make Pots And Pans Shine Like New

Removing caked-on gunk from your cookware can be daunting, but there are ways to make it easier. Ina Garten keeps her pots and pans looking shiny by soaking them in a hot, soapy solution overnight. Using coffee grounds to clean your dirtiest pans is another method for consideration. And if you have some old grapefruits lying around, don't count them out. The sweet, tart fruit will get the dirty job done, too.

The entire grapefruit can be used to make pots and pans sparkle like new. While the citric acid in the pulp is able to cut through muck and remove limescale, the d-limonene in the peel helps to dissolves dirt and grease. Sprinkling some salt and adding a bit of grapefruit juice to a greasy pan and allowing the combination to absorb for up to 10 minutes should make it easier for everything to slough away with minimal scrubbing. You can also make a spray solution using the peel; just remove it, chop it up and submerge in some white vinegar.