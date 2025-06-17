The Genius Sauce Combo You've Been Sleeping On For Seafood And Grilled Meats

Some pairings are iconic for a reason, like that historic PB&J, or tomato and basil, or that yummy ketchup and fries. But there's one sleeper hit in the sauce world you have probably overlooked, and it's about to change how you plate everything from shrimp skewers to grilled steak. Meet chimichurri aioli: the genius mashup of two classic condiments that elevates the whole experience for seafood and grilled meats.

Let's break it down. Chimichurri is the sharp, herby Argentinian sauce made with parsley, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, and red pepper flakes. It's punchy, fresh, and known for bringing life to anything grilled. Then there's aioli: creamy, garlicky, and mayo-adjacent — but fancier. Put them together and you get chimichurri aioli, a sauce that's at once bright and rich, zippy, and smooth: the flavor equivalent of a power ballad with a drum solo.

So how do you make it? Easy. Whip up a quick chimichurri (or grab a high-quality pre-made one — we won't judge), then stir it into your favorite aioli or mayonnaise. You can eyeball the proportions depending on your mood, but a good starting point is equal parts of each. Want it tangier? Add a little extra vinegar or lemon juice. Need more heat? A pinch of your go-to smoked paprika or a few dashes of hot sauce won't hurt.