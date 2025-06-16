High Rye Vs High Corn Bourbon: What's The Difference?
Bourbon is an expansive yet accessible spirit. Given its spectrum, the possibility of finding a decent bourbon is within arm's reach at any liquor store. Especially for those first learning about their preferences, it's important to know what mash — that is to say, what the bourbon was made from — was used in the fermentation process. Generally, a bourbon or whiskey mash uses a mixture of grains, with a possible lean towards rye or corn, to create the desired flavor profile. As simple as these may sound, one that's higher in corn or rye will have distinct traits from the other. The higher the contrast, the more prominent the bourbon's tones and notes will be.
In simplest terms and among other requirements, by federal regulation, bourbons must be a minimum of 51% of the type of mash used — in this case, that's either corn or rye — otherwise, it's just another whiskey. Traditionally, bourbon is made Kentucky style, meaning that it uses a corn mash. Using corn as the key ingredient imbues bourbons with the grain's mild, yet sweet, profile. Especially considering the mash used for Kentucky-style bourbon has to be a minimum of 80% corn, it's already naturally high to start with. As the percentage gets higher, those naturally sweet, buttery, and creamy notes become more amplified, granting more distinction to this style of spirit. Fans of this enhanced version of bourbon's classic notes can find examples from Old 55 Whiskey and Buffalo Trace.
The differences in high rye bourbon and how to enjoy both
While bourbon by definition must be American-made and 51% corn within its mash, that still leaves plenty of wiggle room for other ingredients. Here, a high rye bourbon means just as it sounds, that it leans harder into rye and its flavor profile. This means the composition can go upwards of 20% or higher in rye, granting the spirit a stronger presence of its flavor profile. This style brings forth notes that are prominently of baking spices, grass, and cloves. Fans of bourbon, but wanting something more non-traditional, would benefit from high rye bourbon due to its flavor profile. Some prominent brands that showcase high rye bourbon within their catalogues would be Bulleit Bourbon and Four Roses bourbon.
Of course, when it comes to imbibing high corn and rye bourbons, they're best enjoyed straight or as an Old-Fashioned, with a single ice cube made from hot water for the smoothest sips. Either way will allow the spirit's flavor to stand front-and-center and be properly absorbed. When it comes to crafting a cocktail with them, the sweet notes of corn bourbon team nicely with lime and ginger beer in Kentucky Mules. The same could be done with rye bourbon, as its spicier notes play exceptionally well with the ginger beer; but rye bourbon would likely be best experienced in a Sazerac or Manhattan, as these are traditionally made with rye whiskey, and the bourbon would only enhance the intended flavors.