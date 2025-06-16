High Rye Vs High Corn Bourbon: What's The Difference?

Bourbon is an expansive yet accessible spirit. Given its spectrum, the possibility of finding a decent bourbon is within arm's reach at any liquor store. Especially for those first learning about their preferences, it's important to know what mash — that is to say, what the bourbon was made from — was used in the fermentation process. Generally, a bourbon or whiskey mash uses a mixture of grains, with a possible lean towards rye or corn, to create the desired flavor profile. As simple as these may sound, one that's higher in corn or rye will have distinct traits from the other. The higher the contrast, the more prominent the bourbon's tones and notes will be.

In simplest terms and among other requirements, by federal regulation, bourbons must be a minimum of 51% of the type of mash used — in this case, that's either corn or rye — otherwise, it's just another whiskey. Traditionally, bourbon is made Kentucky style, meaning that it uses a corn mash. Using corn as the key ingredient imbues bourbons with the grain's mild, yet sweet, profile. Especially considering the mash used for Kentucky-style bourbon has to be a minimum of 80% corn, it's already naturally high to start with. As the percentage gets higher, those naturally sweet, buttery, and creamy notes become more amplified, granting more distinction to this style of spirit. Fans of this enhanced version of bourbon's classic notes can find examples from Old 55 Whiskey and Buffalo Trace.