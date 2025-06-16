The Unexpected Condiment You Should Be Adding To Your Mexican Dishes

There's a secret ingredient that makes micheladas, marinades for carne asada, and caldos so rich. You likely wouldn't be able to identify its salty, umami flavor right away, and you might even guess that it's soy sauce — and actually, it shouldn't necessarily be the main flavor in a dish, but rather an enhancer of other flavors. Enter Maggi seasoning sauce.

Although it is commonly used in Mexican cuisine, Maggi seasoning sauce is a dark, concentrated liquid flavoring originally developed in Switzerland in the late 1800s. Though it looks like soy sauce and can be used as its alternative, it's not made from soy, but rather wheat protein that's been hydrolyzed to produce a rich, umami-heavy flavor. It's salty and savory with somewhat meaty hints, and has a viscosity similar to Worcestershire sauce.

In Mexico, Jugo Maggi, as it's called there, has become a staple condiment, found in home kitchens to restaurant tables right next to salsa. Every country that sells Maggi has a slightly different variation — in the Philippines, the product contains more garlic, and in Africa and the Caribbean, the cubed version of Maggi is more popular. It's loved throughout the world for both how it enhances flavor in cooking and as a finishing touch on dishes like rice, eggs, and pasta.