Bouillon cubes and powders are the ultimate culinary cheat code for soup enthusiasts and flavor-seekers alike. You can use these dehydrated broths or stocks to instantly turn hot water into a delicious soup base or infuse any recipe with a punch of umami flavor. It's hard to choose the best bouillon cubes and flavor bases for soup season since there are so many. It's difficult to parse the differences and figure out which one is right for your current culinary needs.

Knorr is probably the most well-known bouillon brand in the United States, but its ubiquity doesn't extend across the globe. In some areas, Maggi cubes are the key to distinct regional flavors and hold an important place in certain regional cuisines. Maggi cubes are a brand of bouillon that has a unique flavor profile distinct from other brands. So if a recipe calls for Maggi specifically, that's what you need. You can substitute another brand if that's what you have. It just won't taste the same.

Those familiar with Central or West African and Caribbean cooking are surely aware of Maggi's culinary significance. It's also used in Latin America and select European countries. And while others may have little frame of reference for the gold foil-wrapped flavor bombs, these cubes could transform your next recipe.