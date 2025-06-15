The Difference Between Steak Tips On The East And West Coasts

America's East vs. West Coast rivalry encompasses not only sports teams and city preferences, but also culinary offerings. From beers and oysters to sandwiches and even longer butter sticks on the East Coast, a broad array of foodstuffs fall into the regional delineation. Another item to add to the list? Steak tips.

Depending on where you ask, the cut of beef refers to distinct types of meat. In New England, they're small, tender morsels of meat typically cut from the sirloin and designed for marinating and then delicious sizzling. Especially popular around the Boston area, they're a meat type found around casual eateries, at cheerful cookouts, and for sale at the local butcher's shop. Meanwhile, head to the West Coast — especially Central California — and steak tips refers to tri-tip. This cut is also usually butchered from the sirloin, but is presented in a whole triangular shape. As opposed to East Coast steak tips, tri-tip is deconstructed into steaks (or even kept whole) and traditionally prepared over a grill before being served in a sandwich. So, although the two cuts hail from the same beef primal, you need to note your own location to purchase from a butcher.