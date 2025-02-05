Here's The Best Way To Cook A Flap Steak

Some cuts of meat just sound sumptuous. Filet mignon, chateaubriand, even porterhouse has a grand ring to it. Other selections sound about as ho-hum as the weeknights they're likely destined for. Flap steak, of course, falls into the latter camp, conjuring images of plain old beef sweating in a pan, rather than the tables for two, candlelight, and red wine that those other steaks evoke. But if there's one thing we're bound to do around here, it's elevate a steak, and the humble flap, cut from the cow's bottom sirloin and sometimes called a bavette, is no exception. Naturally, we've fleshed out a way to make it that'll have you singing a different tune.

Unlike those beautifully marbled (and thus abundantly flavorful) finer cuts that need little more than salt and pepper to shine, your favorite marinade is a must for the flap steak, which takes well to the little extra flavor nudge and benefits from additional tenderization. It also needs just a kiss of the hot flame (or equally hot, heavy metal pan) to quickly bring it to medium at the most; any further doneness and you'll end up with a tough, grainy steak akin to a shoe sole. But when infused with flavor and fired in a flash, you can take a flap steak from so-so to superb for virtually any occasion and preparation that calls for the same part of the animal.