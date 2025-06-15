The Simple Way To Pump Up The Protein In Store-Bought Salads Without Using Meat
A store-bought salad — whether it's a kale Caesar, a quinoa bowl, or a mix of greens and crunchy veggies — is a fresh, colorful, and convenient Meatless Monday lunch, but it's... lacking. Specifically, in the protein department. And unless you have time for 3 p.m. snack binges, you need something to fill you up. That's where tofu comes in.
Tofu is the MVP you didn't know you needed. With about 17 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving for firm tofu, this soy-based protein source gives your meal staying power without the rubbery grilled chicken or prepackaged mystery meat cubes. Even better? It is endlessly customizable.
The trick to getting tofu to behave (and taste) like the salad superstar it is starts with choosing the right type of tofu. For most salad situations, you want firm tofu at minimum, though extra-firm tofu is highest in protein and also works. Skip the silken stuff, which is better for dressings or desserts. Firm tofu holds its shape, gets crispy if you cook it, and won't disintegrate under the weight of chunky veggies.
How to make tofu taste great in salad
Before you do anything, drain and press your tofu. You don't need fancy gadgets. Just wrap it in a clean dish towel and set a heavy pan on top for 15 to 20 minutes. If you've got extra time, freeze it first, then thaw and press. This gives tofu a chewier, "meatier" texture and makes it a sponge for flavorful marinades.
Spruce up store-bought salad by pairing the tofu with a soy sauce and sesame oil marinade, a lemon-garlic blend, or even a spicy gochujang glaze. Want it crispy? Cube it and air-fry for 20 minutes or roast for around 30 until golden at a high heat. You can also pan-sear it — or just marinate it and toss it straight in. A quick soak in a bold dressing can make raw tofu surprisingly satisfying. Crumble it for a feta-like vibe, slice it into slabs for a layered effect, or cube it to mimic chicken chunks. Add some toasted seeds or nuts, and boom.
The best part? Tofu is budget-friendly, shelf-stable (when unopened), and keeps for days in the fridge. You can prep a batch on Sunday and add it to your salads all week long. So the next time your store-bought salad feels a little wimpy, don't sulk. Reach for tofu. It's easy to prep, fun to flavor, and gives you that plant-powered punch to carry you through the day — no meat required.