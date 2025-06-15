The Simple Way To Pump Up The Protein In Store-Bought Salads Without Using Meat

A store-bought salad — whether it's a kale Caesar, a quinoa bowl, or a mix of greens and crunchy veggies — is a fresh, colorful, and convenient Meatless Monday lunch, but it's... lacking. Specifically, in the protein department. And unless you have time for 3 p.m. snack binges, you need something to fill you up. That's where tofu comes in.

Tofu is the MVP you didn't know you needed. With about 17 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving for firm tofu, this soy-based protein source gives your meal staying power without the rubbery grilled chicken or prepackaged mystery meat cubes. Even better? It is endlessly customizable.

The trick to getting tofu to behave (and taste) like the salad superstar it is starts with choosing the right type of tofu. For most salad situations, you want firm tofu at minimum, though extra-firm tofu is highest in protein and also works. Skip the silken stuff, which is better for dressings or desserts. Firm tofu holds its shape, gets crispy if you cook it, and won't disintegrate under the weight of chunky veggies.