Amp Up The Sweetness Of French Toast Batter Using This Unexpected Addition
To make the best-tasting French toast, try a variety of recipes that will enhance its already wonderful flavor. Utilize different types of bread, as bread is an important component for your final dish. For an appetizing texture, it's generally considered best to use thick, day-old slices from a soft loaf that will soak up the liquid. Home chefs may also experiment with the ingredients in the batter, or enhance French toast by serving it with a cornucopia of toppings.
To create a tasty batter and a perfect version of the final dish, there's a secret ingredient you might enjoy that is sure to kick up the flavor. That ingredient is sweet potato! There are numerous ways to prepare sweet potatoes for breakfast. Try adding mashed sweet potato to your French toast by stirring it into the batter before soaking the bread. That gentle, earthy sweetness will improve the already wonderful experience of eating this popular breakfast food.
Ways to enhance the flavor of French toast
Adding sweet potato to your French toast is really a simple way to boost flavor. The basic ingredients in a traditional batter are eggs and milk, ground cinnamon, vanilla, butter, and sugar. These can vary as there are many versions of French toast. Whisk in already mashed, leftover sweet potatoes to this batter for that extra punch and a unique take on the classic version. Or, if you don't have leftovers, peel, boil, and mash them yourself.
Of course, there are other ways to enhance French toast, such as stirring rich cream into the batter instead of milk. There is also the possibility of taking French toast into the savory realm by adding cheese or mushrooms and omitting the sweet toppings. Consider a creative twist on French toast by serving it in a non-traditional style either rolled up or in a casserole, or even by making a vegan version.
This classic, fun food is flexible to prepare and experiment with. With so many ways to serve French toast, and especially with the flavor of sweet potato, it is sure to delight everybody at your breakfast table.