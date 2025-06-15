Amp Up The Sweetness Of French Toast Batter Using This Unexpected Addition

Adding sweet potato to your French toast is really a simple way to boost flavor. The basic ingredients in a traditional batter are eggs and milk, ground cinnamon, vanilla, butter, and sugar. These can vary as there are many versions of French toast. Whisk in already mashed, leftover sweet potatoes to this batter for that extra punch and a unique take on the classic version. Or, if you don't have leftovers, peel, boil, and mash them yourself.

Of course, there are other ways to enhance French toast, such as stirring rich cream into the batter instead of milk. There is also the possibility of taking French toast into the savory realm by adding cheese or mushrooms and omitting the sweet toppings. Consider a creative twist on French toast by serving it in a non-traditional style either rolled up or in a casserole, or even by making a vegan version.

This classic, fun food is flexible to prepare and experiment with. With so many ways to serve French toast, and especially with the flavor of sweet potato, it is sure to delight everybody at your breakfast table.