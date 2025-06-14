If You're Not Already Adding This Ingredient To Egg Salad, Now Is The Time To Start
Among the most important tips you need to make a stellar egg salad sandwich, getting creative with extra ingredients may be the most important. While anyone can make traditional egg salad with mayonnaise and mustard, using rare, unexpected ingredients takes this classic meal to the next level. Fortunately, if you're in need of inspiration, the owner of Kashkan Indian Kitchen, Ranveer Brar, revealed to Chowhound the ingredient he uses to adds layers of unexpected flavor to his one-of-a-kind egg salad.
In Chowhound's article about making a great egg salad sandwich, Brar noted that to enhance your next platter of sandwiches, all you need to do is add a bit of mustard seed oil to your standard egg salad recipe. "The creamy flavor of the egg is complemented by a barely noticeable pungency which adds a bit of earthiness to the sandwich." Mustard seed oil has a peppery bite that offsets the creaminess of mayo-rich egg salad. That being said, this tangy oil doesn't necessarily replace the usual condiments included in recipes for classic egg salad. Instead, mustard seed oil serves as a flavorful finishing touch.
To successfully incorporate this unconventional ingredient into your next batch of egg salad, start by following the secret to boiling eggs for creamier egg salads. Allowing your eggs to cook in pre-boiled water off the stove lessens the possibility of overcooked whites and yolks. Once your eggs are ready to use, add the usual condiments, mustard seed oil, and a few more unexpected ingredients to give your egg salad a delightful yet surprising taste.
Use select ingredients to further enhance the flavor of your new and improved egg salad recipe
To take your egg salad recipe even further, utilize more of Ranveer Brar's expert tips. To counterbalance the distinct flavor of mustard seed oil, Brar includes roasted cumin powder and diced green apples. While roasted cumin makes egg salad pleasantly smoky, green apples add a touch of sweetness.
Beyond cumin and apples, feel free to use Brar's specialized take on this traditional food as inspiration to make more international egg salads. For another sweet and smoky variety, mix chopped hard-boiled eggs with mayo, mango chutney, and curry powder. With the addition of mustard oil, this combination is sure to please your taste buds.
Mustard seed oil can also balance the creamy combination of cooked potatoes and eggs in classic South African potato salad. You can also use a touch of this unique ingredient to balance more traditional American recipes made with sweet pickle relish.
Whichever recipe you prepare, keep in mind, mustard seed oil is quite pungent; adding too much can leave your salad tasting spicy or sharp. For a milder, more widely available alternative, consider first making a batch of egg salad with a small scoop of ground mustard which is sold in most conventional grocery stores. If you enjoy the taste, but want a more distinct bite, use mustard seed oil which can be purchased online and in international supermarkets across the United States.