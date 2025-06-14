If You're Not Already Adding This Ingredient To Egg Salad, Now Is The Time To Start

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the most important tips you need to make a stellar egg salad sandwich, getting creative with extra ingredients may be the most important. While anyone can make traditional egg salad with mayonnaise and mustard, using rare, unexpected ingredients takes this classic meal to the next level. Fortunately, if you're in need of inspiration, the owner of Kashkan Indian Kitchen, Ranveer Brar, revealed to Chowhound the ingredient he uses to adds layers of unexpected flavor to his one-of-a-kind egg salad.

In Chowhound's article about making a great egg salad sandwich, Brar noted that to enhance your next platter of sandwiches, all you need to do is add a bit of mustard seed oil to your standard egg salad recipe. "The creamy flavor of the egg is complemented by a barely noticeable pungency which adds a bit of earthiness to the sandwich." Mustard seed oil has a peppery bite that offsets the creaminess of mayo-rich egg salad. That being said, this tangy oil doesn't necessarily replace the usual condiments included in recipes for classic egg salad. Instead, mustard seed oil serves as a flavorful finishing touch.

To successfully incorporate this unconventional ingredient into your next batch of egg salad, start by following the secret to boiling eggs for creamier egg salads. Allowing your eggs to cook in pre-boiled water off the stove lessens the possibility of overcooked whites and yolks. Once your eggs are ready to use, add the usual condiments, mustard seed oil, and a few more unexpected ingredients to give your egg salad a delightful yet surprising taste.