What Is LiveGFree At Aldi?

Aldi is a discount grocer with a lot of unique brands on its shelves, including an ever-changing list of in-house brands. Under these private labels, Aldi sells a huge variety of what some would call dupes or copycats, such as a version of a Girl Scout Cookie for half the price or McDonald's copycat hash browns that taste just like the ones on the drive-thru menu. While most of Aldi's private-label brands are geared to offer more value to customers, LiveGFree is an Aldi in-house brand with an extra mission: Offer a line of foods that are reasonably priced and gluten-free.

It's hard to nail down just how many products are in the LiveGFree line, but it's got snacks, treats, and packaged foods covered. Under the brand, you can find boxed donuts, soft cookies, bagged chips, pasta, and bread. There's also boxed cake mixes and a few select heat-and-serve items in the freezer section, such as gluten-free breaded chicken nuggets or bags of General Tso's chicken. You can't do a full kitchen restock with only LiveGFree products, but that's okay — Aldi has a lot of other gluten-free products outside of the LiveGFree brand. There's enough variety to make it worth a trip to Aldi for gluten-free shopping.