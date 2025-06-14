Cilantro Vs Culantro: What's The Difference Between The Similarly Named Leafy Herbs?

You've probably heard of cilantro, but "culantro" may look like a typo if you've never used it before. Rest assured, cilantro and culantro are two different herbs, though their similarities do go beyond just names spelled almost exactly alike. Taste-wise, culantro and cilantro both have distinctive flavors of pepper and citrus (though if you, like Julia Child and Ina Garten, think cilantro tastes like soap, that's due to a genetic mutation). In the kitchen, both leafy herbs are used to brighten up other flavors and add finishing touches as garnishes. And, here's where things really get confusing, culantro is also called "long coriander" while cilantro is also called "coriander." Yes, they're even from the same plant family (Apiaceae).

But on to the key differences, which are important to understand if you wish to use them correctly in cooking. Appearance-wise, the two are obviously different plants; cilantro has small, delicate leaves that look similar to parsley, whereas culantro has long, serrated leaves with flower buds that have been compared to the head of a pineapple. And although the two have similar taste profiles, cilantro is more light and citrusy, whereas culantro is more potent and has an almost-musky aroma. It's also worth noting that cilantro is an annual herb, whereas culantro is perennial. While these differences may not sound too drastic, they can dictate how you incorporate culantro and cilantro into your cooking, including how much of each herb to use at a time.