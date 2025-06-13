Even Bobby Flay Thinks Jet Tila's Thai BBQ Chicken Marinade Beats Bobby Flay's — With One Flavorful Change

Chef Jet Tila can sniff out a second-rate Thai restaurant from a mile away, but apparently, he has other tricks up his sleeve — and Bobby Flay is a fan. Flay once shared on Facebook that he loves using Tila's Thai barbecue chicken marinade when cooking his own dishes.

It's a bit more complex than your average two-ingredient chicken marinade, but it's simple enough. Tila's marinade requires red curry paste, yellow curry powder, coconut milk, soy sauce, garlic, sugar, and pepper. While Flay follows the recipe to a T, when it comes to cooking, he makes a change that's sure to fire up your taste buds. While Tila's original recipe calls for roasting the chicken in the oven, Flay does what he does best. He throws it on the grill for a charred crispy skin. It's a slow grill, so he uses medium heat to get the job done. If you like your food to have a bit of added texture, you'll love Flay's method too.