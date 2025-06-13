Spiked Slushies Are 100% More Refreshing With This Flavored Vodka
There are few things more satisfying than a cold, creamy lemon slushy made with only two ingredients (condensed milk and lemon juice) on a hot summer day. But if you want to level that up and add a grown-up twist to it, it's time to reach for the vodka. And not just any vodka ... specifically, cucumber-flavored vodka. If you're asking yourself, "why cucumber?," you're not alone. After all, it's not the first flavor that comes to mind when you think of a cocktail. But cucumber vodka tastes clean and refreshing, and it's a great flavor to pair with citrus. It won't overpower the drink or make it too sweet, which is perfect for slushies. Think of it like putting a slice of cucumber in a cold glass of water, but a million times better (and boozier!).
To make the drink, start with your base. You'll need some ice, freshly squeezed lemon juice or lemonade, and a touch of simple syrup if you like it a little sweeter. Then add your cucumber vodka and stir it all up. That's it! You don't need to adjust your recipe at all when using flavored vodka. Just swap it in place of regular vodka and mix as usual. And if you can help it, go for a brand of vodka that uses real flavors instead of only artificial syrups (and there are affordable bottom shelf vodkas that make flavored options too). You'll get the kind of drink that tastes like it belongs on a poolside menu, even if you're just sipping it on your back porch.
Experiment with added flavors and twists
One of the best things about cucumber vodka slushies is how flexible they are. Once you've nailed the basic lemon or lime and cucumber version, it's easy to mix things up with just a few swaps. For starters, try mixing in another vodka flavor. If cucumber isn't your thing, go for something sweeter like strawberry, watermelon, or even peach. Just keep in mind that not all flavors work with citrus, so you'll want to switch up the base of your slushy too. Think other fruit-forward slushies to mix and match with flavored vodka; this hack doesn't have to be limited to just lemon or lime slushies. Another fun hack if you're in no rush is to infuse fruits into your vodka — it's a cheap trick to level up mediocre vodka as well. You can also try add-ins to boost the flavor and make your drink even more refreshing. Fresh herbs like mint or basil go great with cucumber or citrus.
If you're big on presentation and want to make your slushy pretty, a handful of frozen berries or grapes adds a nice pop of color and a subtle burst of flavor. Plus, it helps keep the drink extra cold. As for alcohol content, you're totally in control. Add more vodka for a stronger slushy, or cut it in half and top with sparkling water for a lighter, bubbly version. Or, simply leave out the vodka entirely and enjoy a delicious mocktail version with cucumber-flavored seltzer and fresh lemon juice. You just need to do some experimenting to discover your special summer slushy that's anything but boring.