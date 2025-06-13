Spiked Slushies Are 100% More Refreshing With This Flavored Vodka

There are few things more satisfying than a cold, creamy lemon slushy made with only two ingredients (condensed milk and lemon juice) on a hot summer day. But if you want to level that up and add a grown-up twist to it, it's time to reach for the vodka. And not just any vodka ... specifically, cucumber-flavored vodka. If you're asking yourself, "why cucumber?," you're not alone. After all, it's not the first flavor that comes to mind when you think of a cocktail. But cucumber vodka tastes clean and refreshing, and it's a great flavor to pair with citrus. It won't overpower the drink or make it too sweet, which is perfect for slushies. Think of it like putting a slice of cucumber in a cold glass of water, but a million times better (and boozier!).

To make the drink, start with your base. You'll need some ice, freshly squeezed lemon juice or lemonade, and a touch of simple syrup if you like it a little sweeter. Then add your cucumber vodka and stir it all up. That's it! You don't need to adjust your recipe at all when using flavored vodka. Just swap it in place of regular vodka and mix as usual. And if you can help it, go for a brand of vodka that uses real flavors instead of only artificial syrups (and there are affordable bottom shelf vodkas that make flavored options too). You'll get the kind of drink that tastes like it belongs on a poolside menu, even if you're just sipping it on your back porch.