The Bougie Kitchen Appliance Michelin-Rated Chef Daniel Boulud Uses For Wine

When it comes to drinking wine, you probably wouldn't expect to have much in common with Daniel Boulud. After all, the chef's fine dining restaurants have often been lauded for their wine programs. His flagship, Daniel, was named one of New York's top 13 restaurants for wine by Wine Spectator. Turns out, Boulud is just like the rest of us wine lovers; he hates taking just one glass of wine from a bottle and letting the rest go bad. That's why the chef told Today that the one kitchen item he can't live without isn't some fancy pot or kitchen appliance, it's his Coravin wine preservation system: "At times when my wife and I want to only have one glass of a special wine, this contraption is what we use at home to preserve the rest of the bottle."

Boulud isn't the only one who raves about Coravin's unique wine preservation system. The device, which uses an argon gas cylinder and a needle to extract wine from a bottle without pulling out the cork, routinely receives top marks from sommeliers, wineries, and kitchen gadget reviewers. Wines, even refrigerated white wine, deteriorate quickly once they're opened and exposed to oxygen, giving you just two days to a week to enjoy the wine before off flavors develop. The unique system draws the wine out while replacing it with an inert argon gas, allowing you to continue storing the wine for months and –- the company claims –- years afterward. The only downside, many reviewers say, is the price, which can reach as high as $350 for its top model, the Coravin Timeless Six Plus.