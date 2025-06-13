The Country That Produces The Most Chicken In The World

Almost 200 million chickens are eaten every single day across the world. And it's not only a modern-day meat, we've been eating chickens long before Colonel Sanders started slinging his crispy buckets of birds — since at least 400 B.C.E, according to the latest evidence. Way back then, people butchered or hunted their own chickens for food instead of stopping at the drive-thru or grabbing a Costco rotisserie chicken. But who produces most of the chickens the world eats today?

The United States, China, and Brazil are the top three chicken producers in the world.. Each country has hundreds of facilities that raise, slaughter, and process millions of chickens for world consumption — and that's just for commercial meat. But narrowing down the world's top producer of chicken is a little more nuanced than just counting the number of chicken facilities in each country. Chicken production can be calculated according to the weight of meat produced, or the number of broiler chickens each country slaughters every year. Though Brazil's poultry industry is thriving, the U.S. and China are the countries vying for the number one spot.