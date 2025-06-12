These Are Stanley Tucci's Favorite Cheese Shops Around The World

Stanley Tucci is a formidable and easily recognizable actor who has starred in movies that are part of the fabric of pop culture like "The Devil Wears Prada." During the COVID-19 pandemic, his love for food and drink and his family's roots in Italy began trending after he filmed home videos of himself cooking and storytelling. His clear connection with and joy for Italian food culture ultimately paved the way for a CNN documentary "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy."

AFAR magazine interviewed Tucci about the series and his memoir "What I Ate in One Year." In it, he waxes about his approach to food and filming the series, his favorite regions of Italy, and he lifts the curtain on some of his favorite eateries and four stand-out cheese shops (one of his favorite foods). Here's a glimpse into each spot across the globe in all of their buttery, funky, and earthy glory.