Scott Conant's Favorite Roast Chicken Recipe Is So Good, It Could Make Him Weep

There's nothing better than sitting down with loved ones to a sizzling roast chicken on a Sunday afternoon. But wait — maybe there is. Scott Conant's recipe nearly made him cry, and while we've enjoyed our fair share of delicious chicken, it's never actually reduced us to tears. So what's his secret?

Well, luckily for us, the former Chopped judge opened up in a tell-all Facebook tutorial. He starts with a whole chicken, and cuts down each side of the breastbone. Next, he removes the thigh and leg bone, while leaving the wing bone in. He's left with two semi-boneless half-chickens, which he seasons with kosher salt and sizzles skin-down in a pan. He then roasts them in a 500 degree Fahrenheit oven and flips the chicken over once it's done, revealing, with a flourish, the final result.

"This is crispy and delicious," he says. After leaving the chicken to tenderize for a few minutes, he drizzles over demi-glace for a sticky, savory bite. Next come sea salt flakes and chives to finish. And voilà: "I might weep," he confesses. But Facebook users are skeptical. "That, is by definition, not a roast chicken," one points out. And others agree — is a roast chicken still a roast chicken if it's, at first, fried? That's one of life's big questions. We don't know the answer, but we do know that whether it's fried, roasted, or something else entirely, we'd be happy to see it served up (and maybe even shed a tear).