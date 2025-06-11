If You Want To Thicken Hoisin Sauce In A Flash, Reach For One Thing

Hoisin gets its umami flavor from fermented soybean paste, but other ingredients are used to build it, too, such as sugar and salt. Chili pepper, sweet potato, and sesame seeds are often added as well, but the thickening ingredient is essential for the right consistency. Cornstarch can do many things and has plenty of uses, so it's great to keep in your pantry, but if you don't have any at home, you can also thicken hoisin sauce with all purpose flour.

To thicken with flour, just use twice the amount of all purpose flour as you would cornstarch — in this case, about two to four tablespoons depending on how thick you want the sauce to be. Mix the flour well with water to eliminate any lumps — you want the sauce to remain as smooth as possible — before combining it with the sauce over heat. You can also use a gluten-free flour, such as arrowroot or tapioca flour. Heat naturally helps moisture evaporate, too, so if you don't want to add a thickener and have the extra time, you can just let the sauce simmer on low heat until it reaches your preferred consistency.