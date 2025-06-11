The Charcuterie Board Mistake Everyone Makes Their First Time

Say what you will about the French, but they sure know how to make their guests feel special. Particularly when it comes to putting together the perfect combination of meats, cheeses, fruits, crackers, and a number of other accompaniments on an elegantly arranged, mouthwatering charcuterie board. "Charcuterie" is a French word that literally translates to "cooked flesh" in English, and in its place of origin (medieval France, though many would argue it goes way back to ancient times), it initially represented the process of curing and preserving pork.

Today, charcuterie boards have become the ultimate party staple. They're an easy yet sophisticated way for individuals to boast their presentation skills when guests arrive — that is, if they've followed the golden rule for filling in any charcuterie board. When attempting to build one, you should always start by placing the largest pieces first and then fill the gaps with the rest of your ingredients. But to truly nail the art of crafting the perfect board, there's one particular rookie mistake you should take care to avoid: overcrowding.

When explaining the 14 mistakes you're making when building a charcuterie board, George Guzman, executive chef of the Mediterranean-inspired wine bar Carta, told Chowhound how important it is to consider size and texture when building one. "A common mistake is using a board that's too small or overcrowded," he said in our exclusive interview. While you might be tempted to include all six types of cheese you bought at the store, keeping things simple will make the board far more appealing.