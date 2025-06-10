The Pizza From This Legendary California Spot Takes Literal Days To Make

The toppings, cheese, and sauce get the majority of the attention when appreciating a pizza. While the most important component is certainly subjective, it can be argued that a good crust is key. The crust is the foundation of the pizza, supporting all the other ingredients, and it's an element that defines different styles of pizza. Gjelina, a restaurant based in Venice, California, understands this — their wood-fired pizzas take days to make, thanks to a 27-hour dedication to the crust.

While it might seem outlandish that a restaurant has the luxury of taking even over a few hours to develop dough for pizza crust, Gjelina is not an average pizzeria. It's a full-service restaurant that is a cornerstone of Venice's dining scene, known for its seasonal, produce-driven menu. Since opening in 2008, the restaurant has earned a reputation for, yes, its wood-fired pizzas, dishes with California flair, and the way it makes vegetables the star of its cuisine.

Now, back to the dough — the reason the famous, thin pizza dough takes 27 hours to make is because of its slow fermentation process. After mixing the ingredients together, the dough rests (a key step for restaurant-level pizza dough) and ferments slowly in various controlled temperatures, allowing the yeast to work gradually. This long fermentation develops complex flavors and creates an open, airy texture inside the edges of the crust with crisp, blistered patches. The slow rise gives the dough its signature chew, and it's said to improve digestibility.