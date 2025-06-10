How To Transform Ketchup Into Sweet And Sour Sauce In Just 10 Minutes

A true staple of American Chinese cuisine, sweet and sour sauce is the perfect blend of sugar, vinegar, garlic, ginger, ketchup, and pineapple juice. It's hard to imagine Chinese takeout without this iconic sauce's tartness. But while it might seem impossible to recreate that restaurant-style sweet and sour sauce quality at home, all it really takes is a quick trip to the fridge to see if there's a bottle of ketchup there. As long as you've also got all (or most of) the common household ingredients mentioned above, you're good to go.

Once you've prepped your station, the first thing you need to do is grab a saucepan and pour the ketchup in (any brand will do), then proceed by adding some malt vinegar and light brown sugar. When it comes to garlic and ginger, freshness makes all the difference, and you'll get the best results by mincing them. And if you happen to have a can of pineapple at home, using the leftover juice will add just the right sweet and tangy kick to the sauce. That'll save you the effort of learning how to actually cut a pineapple like a pro and having to blend the pineapple chunks later.

Once you've combined all of the ingredients, place the pan over a medium-high heat stove, add a splash of water, and then bring it to a boil, while continuously stirring until the sauce thickens. If the sauce hasn't reached the preferred thickness after about five minutes of boiling, just add in a tablespoon of cornstarch to reach the desired consistency. It's a great hack and one of the many things that cornstarch can do.