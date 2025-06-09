The Huge Storage Mistake Many People Make When Buying New Mason Jars

If you found this article too late and the box is long gone, don't worry, there are other ways to ensure you're storing your Mason jars safely. You want to avoid stacking them on top of each other too high because that's going to increase the odds of a crash and smash later down the line. Keep them stacked low, and if you have to pile the jars on top of each other for space saving reasons, tuck some bubble wrap or something soft like a dish towel between them so the glass is protected.

It's a good practice to store your jars with their lids on, even if you're storing them empty. This will keep the insides from getting dusty, and will protect the rim from getting chipped, which could affect the jar's ability to seal properly. It would be a shame to find that out too late when you have already filled it with a big batch of homemade classic napa cabbage kimchi.

And if you are really into your organisation, use some small boxes or bins that can hold the jars nice and snug without rattling around. These will do the job of the box that Mason jars come in. You can buy some specifically designed options on Amazon that can even match your interiors — like a 16-ounce Mason jar storage container that can hold 12 containers. And once you have well-stored Mason jars, the possibilities for utilizing them are endless, whether you're testing out five clever ways to pack lunch in a Mason jar, using them to store leftover wine, or turning them into a cute drinks receptacle for hosting.