The Simple Mistake That's Ruining Your Jambalaya

New Orleans-based Creole and Cajun cuisines have no shortage of delicious and iconic dishes, including stews like gumbo and jambalaya (which are, in fact, different). Jambalaya is basically a party in a pot, a mixture of meats, seafood, veggies, spices and rice that draws from different regional influences. Anyone with Louisiana roots probably has their own family recipe for jambalaya, but this one-pot dish is straightforward enough for everyone to try their hand at making.

The key to crowd-pleasing jambalaya is in its texture, which usually comes down to the all-important rice. If your jambalaya comes out undercooked, you may be making one of the common mistakes that get in the way of perfectly cooked rice. To help us avoid this pitfall, Chowhound spoke to Eric Cook, the executive chef and owner of Gris-Gris and Saint John in New Orleans. A decorated chef and native of the famed food city, Cook has plenty of expert insight into Creole cuisine. "When cooking a jambalaya," he says, "most folks like to keep opening the pot to check if the rice is cooked. Don't be that person — put the lid on and leave it alone," he advises. "Nothing ruins a great dish like uncooked rice."