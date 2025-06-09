How Aldi's Unspoken Policy On Almost-Expired Food Can Save You Some Money

Getting a discount on expiring food at Aldi is easy, but there are a few things you need to know in order to cash in. First, check the calendar before you head to the store and make a mental note of the date in five days — anything that expires before that day is fair game. With this in mind, it's also good to know that Aldi usually restocks on Wednesdays, which is when last week's specials get marked down. It does take a little more effort to check each package — you can't just blindly toss things in the cart — but a few extra minutes to read the dates can really pay off.

Second, the discount doesn't apply to items that are already marked down. Aldi staff are pretty eagle-eyed about finding products on the shelves that are approaching their expiration dates and marking them with sale stickers, so don't expect a lower price on those items.

Finally, you have to explicitly ask a cashier for the discount when you are checking out — it isn't applied automatically. Whether or not you get a markdown — and how much you get — is up to the cashier, so also be mentally prepared for them to say no. For this reason, the expiring food discount might not be for shy shoppers. That said, a dollar off of a loaf of bread is definitely something worth speaking up for.