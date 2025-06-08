How To Clean A Coffee Maker Without Endless Scrubbing Or Harsh Chemicals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee stains our teeth, clothes, mugs, countertops, and, yes, even coffee makers. If you're a daily coffee drinker, the old coffee flavor and smell can form on any type of coffee maker, affecting how your morning brew tastes. Over time, coffee pots can become discolored, and mineral buildup can occur in Moka pots and Keurigs. There are plenty of cleaners made specifically for cleaning coffee machines, but a cheaper option exists: Denture tablets.

Denture tablets (also called retainer tablets) seem like a surprising choice, but this cleaner contains only food-safe ingredients. After all, these clean something that ends up inside our mouths, so it's important that harsh chemical are not used. Baking soda is a common solution for cleaning coffee machines, and it's also a prominent ingredient in the tablets. Other ingredients include sodium perborate, an inorganic salt that helps with whitening and removing stains, and potassium persulfate, an oxidizer for removing buildup. These, along with other mild cleaning agents, can kill bacteria and help break down residue, mineral buildup, and stains inside your coffee maker.

Compared to coffee machine tablets, you save some money with denture tablets. Affresh coffee maker cleaner comes in a box of three tablets for $12.42, while a 126-tablet pack of Efferdent retainer and denture cleaning tablets costs only $6.99. Try to avoid mint-flavored denture tablets and go for unflavored ones instead. If you do have flavored ones, an extra water rinse should get rid of the smell. Are you a tea drinker? The tablets can also be used to descale the tea kettle.