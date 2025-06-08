Give This Classic Sandwich A Breakfast Twist With Crispy Waffles

It's hard to think of the classic BLT as a breakfast sandwich. Despite having two breakfast staples in bacon and toast among its components, it just doesn't have that sense of oomph — that heartiness and richness that makes you feel completely fueled up — that separates breakfast sandwiches from the kind you'd have for lunch or dinner. It turns out swapping the bread for waffles completely solves this issue, transforming your BLT from go-to lunch item to a daily morning craving.

The waffles add a dimension of sweetness and buttery goodness that enhances the smoke and salt from the bacon, plus their browned edges bring a delightful contrast to the juicy tomatoes. Texturally, waffles give you a firm crunch on the outside and a moist, fluffy chew on the inside, ending the debate on whether a BLT should have toasted bread or soft slices by giving you the best of both.

While going with homemade is always best, frozen waffles do the trick; just make sure you go with fresh tomatoes and lettuce when possible. When it comes to the bacon, go with slightly thicker cuts than you'd normally use. While bacon thickness is ultimately a matter of preference, the denser texture of the waffles can make slices feel less prominent. Regular-cut bacon, which measures around ⅛-inch thick, works as the minimum thickness for a waffle BLT, but any thinner and the bacon may get lost in the bite.