How To Add Kalamata Olives To Homemade Vinaigrettes For A Burst Of Zesty Flavor

Utilizing homemade vinaigrette dressing on salads and vegetables is a wonderful way to balance and sweeten the taste of fresh greens. If you'd like to enhance your vinaigrette, add a burst of flavor by blending it with Kalamata olives. Kalamata olives possess a slightly briny taste that works well with tanginess of vinegar infused dressing, which softens the salty flavor while highlighting the fruitiness of the olives.

Olives are a staple of many world cuisines, especially Greek and Mediterranean, and their sweetness combined with saltiness is a great addition to many foods. There are numerous varieties of olives, such as the recognizable green and black olives, which are often the same fruit picked at different levels of ripeness and processed differently. Olives aren't eaten fresh, but must be cured to be flavorful.

Kalamata olives were originally grown in the Messinia region of southern Greece, named for the city of Kalamata. They are only picked when fully ripe, thus making them a velvety purple-black color and a bit larger than black olives.