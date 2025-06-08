Save Money On Cleaners By Using One Kitchen Ingredient For Shiny Appliances
Stainless steel looks great until it doesn't. You know the moment: streaks, fingerprints, weird smudges, and stains that show up no matter how often you wipe them down. Most of us reach for specialty cleaners, but those can get expensive fast. And they're not always sitting in your cupboard when you need them. But you know what usually is? Olive oil.
Yes, that same bottle you use for cooking can double as a stainless steel polisher. It's cheap, easy, and honestly kind of genius. Olive oil adds just enough shine to stainless steel without making things greasy and makes your appliances look smooth and glossy. And unlike water-based cleaners that can dry out or leave spots, olive oil buffs to a nice, soft sheen that glistens for much longer.
Here's how to use olive oil as a surface cleaner: Start by giving your appliance a basic wipe-down with a damp cloth or paper towel to remove any crumbs or splashes. Then, grab a soft, dry microfiber cloth (an old T-shirt works) and add just a few drops of olive oil. Don't pour it directly onto the surface, because that will surely get messy. Instead, apply it to the cloth and rub in the direction of the metal's grain. You'll notice the shine coming through almost immediately. Finish with a clean section of the cloth to buff away any extra oil, then store your olive oil properly.
A money-saving hack for a shiny kitchen
Olive oil can bring much-needed glow to your kitchen, and it's such an inexpensive hack that everyone should try at least once to see the benefits. The trick works well on fridges, ovens, dishwashers, and even stainless steel trash cans. Just avoid using it on spots like stovetop burners, since oil and heat don't mix well. And while regular olive oil gets the job done, light or refined olive oil can be an even better choice. It tends to leave less of a scent and goes on a little smoother. If you're in a pinch, neutral oils like grapeseed or sunflower oil can work, but olive oil is the most convenient and budget-friendly option.
It's not just about saving money, even though that's a big plus. Using olive oil instead of pricey cleaners means you'll be introducing fewer harsh chemicals in your home, and it's one less bottle to buy. Plus, who doesn't love a multipurpose hack that doesn't break the bank? So the next time your stainless steel appliances start looking dull, skip the store run. Head to your pantry instead. A few drops of olive oil and a little elbow grease go a long way. And in the blink of an eye, your kitchen is sparkling again.