Save Money On Cleaners By Using One Kitchen Ingredient For Shiny Appliances

Stainless steel looks great until it doesn't. You know the moment: streaks, fingerprints, weird smudges, and stains that show up no matter how often you wipe them down. Most of us reach for specialty cleaners, but those can get expensive fast. And they're not always sitting in your cupboard when you need them. But you know what usually is? Olive oil.

Yes, that same bottle you use for cooking can double as a stainless steel polisher. It's cheap, easy, and honestly kind of genius. Olive oil adds just enough shine to stainless steel without making things greasy and makes your appliances look smooth and glossy. And unlike water-based cleaners that can dry out or leave spots, olive oil buffs to a nice, soft sheen that glistens for much longer.

Here's how to use olive oil as a surface cleaner: Start by giving your appliance a basic wipe-down with a damp cloth or paper towel to remove any crumbs or splashes. Then, grab a soft, dry microfiber cloth (an old T-shirt works) and add just a few drops of olive oil. Don't pour it directly onto the surface, because that will surely get messy. Instead, apply it to the cloth and rub in the direction of the metal's grain. You'll notice the shine coming through almost immediately. Finish with a clean section of the cloth to buff away any extra oil, then store your olive oil properly.